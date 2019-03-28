LIMINGTON - Ruth Emily Tripp, 82, passed away quietly on March 25, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, after a brief illness.Ruth will always be remembered for her enjoyment of hosting gatherings for family and friends, particularly on the holidays. Her devotion and love of family was what defined her. Ruth enjoyed gardening (especially in her strawberry patch), as well as camping and canoeing with family and friends, going on long rides in the country with family members, knitting, and she loved dancing with Forrest in her younger years. She particularly loved attending sports and other school events for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth also served a term as the chairman of the advisory board of the Old Orchard Beach Assembly #24 of Rainbow and was the recipient of the Grand Cross of Color.Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Forrest Tripp; her children: Larry Tripp and wife, Susan, of Saco, Karen Harmon and husband, Michael, of Limington, and Joel Tripp and wife, Anne, of Saco; and nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Ruth was born in Limerick, on Sept. 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Plaisted) Philpot. Ruth was raised in a large family, having 12 siblings. She was predeceased by: Robert, William, Louis, Richard, Gerald, Rachel (Mills), and Ronald Philpot.Her surviving siblings are: Frances DeRenne of Texas, Leon Philpot of South Carolina, Julia Dearborn of Limington, Priscilla Wentworth of Porter, and Daniel Philpot of Massachusetts.Visiting hours will be held at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., in Cornish, on Friday evening, March 29, from 4-7 p.m.(Note on-site parking to be reserved for the immediate family and the elderly, on-street parking available for all others). Burial will be deferred until May and held at South Buxton Cemetery (Tory Hill).Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to: The St Andre Memorial Garden Fund, more info at www.StAndre.org/Donate.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019