EDMOND, Okla. - Ruth E. Tupper, formerly of Portland, died on Aug. 3, 2019 in Edmond, Okla. Ruth was born in Portland, the daughter of Harold Victor Kemball and Alice Pinel Kemball on Oct. 3, 1920. She attended Portland Public Schools and graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1938. She attended Wheelock College and graduated from the University of Southern Maine.Ruth began her teaching career in Norridewock. After one year, she was appointed a war substitute teacher in the Portland Public Schools. The next year, she was elected a regular teacher and assigned to Longfellow School. She taught kindergarten for 16 years before being assigned to teach at the fourth grade level. She served as interim principal at Longfellow School before becoming principal at Baxter School. After serving 36 years in the Portland Public School System, she retired in 1977.She was a member and president of the Maine Childhood Education Association. She was a member and president of the Portland Wheelock College Club and of the Portland Phi Beta Club. Mrs. Tupper was a member of the Maine Teachers Association, National Education Association and the Maine Association of Retirees. She served with Delta Kappa Gamma and Zonta International as secretary.Ruth was an accomplished pianist studying with the late Ethel Fullerton Hatch and she took courses at the New England Conservatory of Music. She served as pianist at the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Portland for several years.She was a member of Central Square Baptist Church serving as Sunday school superintendent and as a member of the Diaconate. Ruth was also a member of the Pastoral Relation's Committee and was on the board of the Pastoral Search Committee.Mrs. Tupper is predeceased by two husbands, Fred C. Weislander and Frank Baldwin Tupper who was a former superintendent of schools in Portland. She is survived by two children, Frank Brett Tupper of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Sandra L. McGee of Cypress, Texas; as well as five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 9, at 1 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth. Condolences may be expressed to the family at







EDMOND, Okla. - Ruth E. Tupper, formerly of Portland, died on Aug. 3, 2019 in Edmond, Okla. Ruth was born in Portland, the daughter of Harold Victor Kemball and Alice Pinel Kemball on Oct. 3, 1920. She attended Portland Public Schools and graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1938. She attended Wheelock College and graduated from the University of Southern Maine.Ruth began her teaching career in Norridewock. After one year, she was appointed a war substitute teacher in the Portland Public Schools. The next year, she was elected a regular teacher and assigned to Longfellow School. She taught kindergarten for 16 years before being assigned to teach at the fourth grade level. She served as interim principal at Longfellow School before becoming principal at Baxter School. After serving 36 years in the Portland Public School System, she retired in 1977.She was a member and president of the Maine Childhood Education Association. She was a member and president of the Portland Wheelock College Club and of the Portland Phi Beta Club. Mrs. Tupper was a member of the Maine Teachers Association, National Education Association and the Maine Association of Retirees. She served with Delta Kappa Gamma and Zonta International as secretary.Ruth was an accomplished pianist studying with the late Ethel Fullerton Hatch and she took courses at the New England Conservatory of Music. She served as pianist at the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Portland for several years.She was a member of Central Square Baptist Church serving as Sunday school superintendent and as a member of the Diaconate. Ruth was also a member of the Pastoral Relation's Committee and was on the board of the Pastoral Search Committee.Mrs. Tupper is predeceased by two husbands, Fred C. Weislander and Frank Baldwin Tupper who was a former superintendent of schools in Portland. She is survived by two children, Frank Brett Tupper of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Sandra L. McGee of Cypress, Texas; as well as five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 9, at 1 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

