BIDDEFORD - Ruth D. Chretien, 95, of Guinea Road passed away Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the St. Andres Health Care Facility in Biddeford.
She was born in Biddeford May 28, 1924, the daughter of Frank and Lulu Thompson Dow. She attended local schools and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1942.
Ruth worked at the Saco Lowell Shops for several years. She then opened a country store on the corner of the Guinea Road and after several years she turned it into a furniture repair shop, which she did for over 40 years.
She was a member of the former Foss St Methodist Church.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Leo Chretien and a son John in 1966.
Survivors include two sons Leo "Bob" Chretien and his wife Judith and James Chretien and companion Nelda both of Biddeford; a brother James Thompson of Sykesville, Md., a sister Caroline Grant of New Hampshire; and a grandson John Chretien.
Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 12 noon. Pastor Clark Cole will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Leo.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019