SOUTH PORTLAND - Russell Leonard Souza, 62, died peacefully, at his home in South Portland, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Gloucester, Mass. on June 5, 1956, the son of Russell Joseph Souza and Marjorie (Marnie) Eleanor Spinney Souza.



The family enjoyed Gloucester until 1960 when they moved to Falmouth. Russell cherished his early memories. In 1966 the family settled in Cape Elizabeth. It was here while attending Cape Elizabeth schools that Rusty made many friends, life long friends, that love him today. After high school no one could keep him down. Russ lived in many parts of the country. While living in California, he met his wife, Brenda Nutt. They had two sons, Michael and Daniel, and raised them between Texas and Maine.



Later in life Russell returned to Maine. Russ was a survivor. He had the natural ability to fix anything. As a result he was always in demand. He was employed at Dig-It Equipment in Hermon for many years as a heavy equipment mechanic. In 2005 he returned to Cape Elizabeth. He worked at Maine Earth Moving in Scarborough. He was part of a crushing crew that traveled the State of Maine five days a week. He loved this work as it allowed him to be outdoors, traveling, and be able to nurture his appreciation for freedom and nature. He collected random pieces of wood that he so easily turned into beautiful works of art. He was proud of the fact that he had discovered that every living creature on this earth deserved to live their lives.



After years of this hard work, he then returned to his love of cars and engines and was a mechanic at Rutter's Garage in Scarborough. Gator, as he was known to many, was a faithful friend. He loved life and dared to live it fully. He succeeded where many do not, to live spontaneously and freely. Even as he was facing declining health, his hard work ethic and passion for mechanics continued with enthusiasm. By choice to live life his way, Russ's effort and commitment to his heavy mechanics, literally, continued to the day he died. He was predeceased by his parents, Russell Joseph Souza and Marjorie (Marnie) Eleanor Spinney Souza. Russell is survived by his sons, Michael Souza of Texas, Daniel Souza of Texas; his grandson, Jackson Bleu Souza of Texas; his brothers, Roland Souza of Los Angeles, Robert Souza and his spouse Michael Henry of Cape Elizabeth, his sister, Joan Souza-Hoisington and her husband James Hoisington of Florida; his nephews, Greer Jordan of Cape Elizabeth, Hayden Jordan of South Portland, his niece, Hannah Jordan of Florida; as well as multiple cousins and extended family. Russ passed a rich man as he leaves behind a number of decades old friendships. He is missed tremendously. Rest In Peace forever our friend.



Please join us for a casual gathering to honor our friend's life, Saturday April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m., at O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant, 264 US Route 1, Scarborough.







