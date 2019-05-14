Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Harrington Creamer. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home 949 Main St Waldoboro , ME 04572 (207)-832-5541 Obituary

WALDOBORO - Russell Harrington Creamer, 92, died peacefully on May 12, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born March 2, 1927, the son of Milton and Hattie Rines Creamer. He was educated in the Waldoboro schools, graduating in 1944.







In November 1949, he married Edna Boynton, having met her at a dance in Round Pond. Russ was a wonderful dancer and he and Edna rarely missed a dance at Lakehurst.







Russ worked at the Waldoboro Garage before beginning his career at the Bath Iron Works, which was interrupted when he entered the Navy in 1951. He returned from active duty in 1955 and was a reservist for four additional years.







At BIW Russ began as a pipefitter and in 1988 retired as a senior estimator.







In 1971 Russ earned his real estate broker's license, which became his sideline hobby for 21 years.







Russ always had a boat from the late 1950s until the late 1990s. He and Edna greatly enjoyed their boating adventures in Muscongus Bay and on Damariscotta Lake. He drew up plans for and finished building their cottage in 1976. There were many happy days spent with family and friends at the cottage and in their boat.







Russ was a member of the Masons, King Solomon's Lodge, the American Legion Charles Lily Post #0149, and the Rockland Elks.







After retiring from BIW and enjoying annual winter vacations in Florida, Russ and Edna bought a condo in Venice, Florida where they wintered for 13 years. Loving his home, Russ was outside working on the grounds whenever weather permitted.







Russ was a loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather.







Russ was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Dorothy, Genivieve and Laura and brother, Thomas.







He is survived by his wife Edna, daughter Heather Audette and husband William, Jr. and grandsons William III (Chip) and Colin and many nieces and nephews.







A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. to be held at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street, in Waldoboro with Reverend Bob Dorr officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service.







Hall's of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russell's name to the:







Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research at Donation Processing







Michael J. Fox Foundation







P. O. Box 5014







Hagerstown, MD







21741-5014







