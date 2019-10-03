WELLS - Russell D. Bacon, 73, of Flintlock Village passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. He was born in Stoneham, Mass., Dec. 15, 1945, the son of George and Dorothy Osbourne Bacon.
He attended and graduated from Medford High School. Russell then served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968 during the Vietnam War.
He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years in Gloucester, Mass.
After his service to his country, he returned home and worked at various retail companies.
Over the years, he vacationed on Drakes Island, moved to Maine permanently in 2001.
Russell enjoyed working with horses and boating. He also enjoyed airplanes and achieved his pilot license from the Sanford Airport.
Survivors include his wife, Marguerite Bacon of Wells; a son, George Bacon and wife Kimberly of Orting, Washington; two daughters, Robyn Krause of Hazlett, N.J., and Holly Lull and husband, Christopher, of Youngsville, N.C., and seven grandchildren, Jessica, Kezwick, Magdalena, Owen. Logan, Regina and McKenna and dog, Lucy
A chapel service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. The service will conclude will U.S. Air Force Military Honors.
Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco. are entrusted with his arrangements.
Providing Services to our Veterans for their Sacrifice and Duty
For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider
the Maine Veterans Home
290 US Route 1
Scarborough, Maine 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019