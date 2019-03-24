Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WELLS - Russell C. Bowes Jr. passed away on March 17, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born in Fall River, Mass., in 1937, to Russell and Ethel Bowes. Russ worked in banking throughout his career, rising to become a vice president at First Agriculture Bank of the Berkshires and at First National Bank of Portsmouth and C.E.O. of Edgartown National Bank. He received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Boston University in 1961.Russ married Shiela Jowett in 1977. During their marriage they lived in North Adams, Stockbridge and Edgartown, Mass.; Rye, N.H.; The Villages, Fla.; and Wells, Maine.Russ is survived by his wife, Shiela; son, Paul; grandsons, Cameron and Christopher; sisters, Ruth Schott and Lois Newton; and nephews and nieces, Stephen Schott, Timothy Schott, Carol Schott, James Newton, and Elizabeth Brown. He had many close friends from his childhood and from South Portland High School, including Bo and Judy Baker, Dana Willard, Nelson and Karley Goodwin, Terry and Robin Romano, Sally Kennedy, Dave and Wanda Langzettel, Jane and Ralph Lincoln. He also became good friends with Henry and Alice Gaudette and many others in The Villages.Russ enjoyed life, getting together with friends, his home on the ocean, golf, good food, martinis, old movies, and swing jazz, especially the music of Stan Kenton.Russ' family and friends will gather to celebrate his life and to remember him this summer.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Russ' Book of Memories page at







