Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OLD TOWN and BANGOR - The Rev. Rudolph J. Leveille, 87, was called to his eternal home on March 10, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Old Town, Maine Sept. 23, 1931, the son of the late Rudolph J. (Duffy) Leveille, Sr. and the late Isabel R. (Pelletier) Leveille. He attended St. Joseph Grammar School in Old Town and graduated from John Bapst High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1949. He attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., from 1949-1951 and the Seminary of Philosophy in Montreal Canada for two years earning a degree in Philosophy. From 1953-1957 he attended the Grand Seminary of Montreal, for Theology, and was ordained to the Priesthood at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland by the Most Rev. Daniel J. Feeney D.D. Bishop of Portland, Maine. His first Mass was celebrated on Trinity Sunday, June 16, 1957 at St. Joseph Church, Old Town. His first assignment was as Associate Pastor at St. Joseph Church, Portland. On Sept. 5, 1957 thru September 1967 he was named Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Church, Portland, from September 1967-1969 he was assigned to St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach, after which he was assigned to St. Mary's Church, Bangor from 1969-1972.His first Pastorate was at Sacred Heart Church, Hallowell, from Oct. 4, 1972 thru June 30, 1981. While in Hallowell, the Centenary of Sacred Heart Parish was celebrated in 1978. Father also served as Administrator of St. Dennis Church, North Whitefield, 1975-76. On June 30, 1981 Father's ministry brought him to St. Mary's Church, Orono, where many of his Leveille ancestors earlier lived. (His father received First Holy Communion at St. Mary's while the family resided in Orono in the early 1900's). Father moved to Brewer as pastor of St. Teresa Church on July 1, 1987 and completed ten years there retiring July 1, 1997 for health reasons. In 1996 while at St. Teresa, the parish observed the 100th year of its founding.As a student in Montreal, both in Philosophy and Theology he served as the Master of Ceremonies for the liturgical ceremonies, that helped develop a love for the Church liturgies. While in Hallowell, Father served on the Senate of Priests as a representative of the Southern Kennebec Deanery and a term also as Senate President, 1979-1981. He also served as State Friar of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly of Maine, Spiritual Moderator for the Augusta District Maine Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Chaplain for St. Mary's Circle #425 Daughters of Isabella, Orono. Since being at St. Teresa, he has served as Chaplain of the Ave Maria Circle #422, Daughters of Isabella for 25+ years. For the past several years he has served as Chaplain of Fr. Druilette Council #2537 Knights of Columbus in Old Town where he has been a member since 1951. During the past 21 years of active retirement, Father has supplied ministry as needed in all of the Bangor-Brewer parishes, as well as Hampden, Winterport and the Old Town cluster parishes of Orono, Indian Island and Bradley. Fr. Rudy was blessed with his nephews Gregory Chappelle of Old Town, Daniel Chappelle and his wife, Ellen of Seattle, Wash., and niece Geralyn "Lynn" Dyer and husband Jeffrey of Old Town. Also a great nephew, Nathan Dyer of Old Town, a family friend Carter Heath, as well as several cousins and many caring friends and former parishoners. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Delcina Leveille Chappelle and Byron "Buddy" Chappelle. Father enjoyed spending summers at his family camp at Pushaw Lake. He was an avid fan of Duke Basketball, and Coach K. He looked forward to his John Bapst High School reunions and organizing and attending bus trips to NYC. He attended daily lunches with his circle of friends and enjoyed spending time socializing with the large group of friends near and far he has come to know and meet through the many parishes he was associated with. Father could always be found with his camera in hand as photography and floral arranging were his hobbies.The Rite of Reception and Liturgy of the Hours will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Holy Family Church 429 Main St., Old Town where he will lie in state from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. during which time family and friends may visit. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Holy Family Church, 429 Main St., Old Town, with the Most Rev. Robert P. Deeley, Bishop of Portland as the principal celebrant. A reception will follow immediately after at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 5 Gilman Falls Avenue in Old Town. Committal prayers and burial will take place in the family lot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Old Town in the spring. Condolences to the family may be expressed at



Clergy Health PlanDiocese of Portland, 510 Ocean Ave., Portland, ME 04103 or: Holy Family Parish, 429 Main St., Old Town, ME 04468







OLD TOWN and BANGOR - The Rev. Rudolph J. Leveille, 87, was called to his eternal home on March 10, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Old Town, Maine Sept. 23, 1931, the son of the late Rudolph J. (Duffy) Leveille, Sr. and the late Isabel R. (Pelletier) Leveille. He attended St. Joseph Grammar School in Old Town and graduated from John Bapst High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1949. He attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., from 1949-1951 and the Seminary of Philosophy in Montreal Canada for two years earning a degree in Philosophy. From 1953-1957 he attended the Grand Seminary of Montreal, for Theology, and was ordained to the Priesthood at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland by the Most Rev. Daniel J. Feeney D.D. Bishop of Portland, Maine. His first Mass was celebrated on Trinity Sunday, June 16, 1957 at St. Joseph Church, Old Town. His first assignment was as Associate Pastor at St. Joseph Church, Portland. On Sept. 5, 1957 thru September 1967 he was named Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Church, Portland, from September 1967-1969 he was assigned to St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach, after which he was assigned to St. Mary's Church, Bangor from 1969-1972.His first Pastorate was at Sacred Heart Church, Hallowell, from Oct. 4, 1972 thru June 30, 1981. While in Hallowell, the Centenary of Sacred Heart Parish was celebrated in 1978. Father also served as Administrator of St. Dennis Church, North Whitefield, 1975-76. On June 30, 1981 Father's ministry brought him to St. Mary's Church, Orono, where many of his Leveille ancestors earlier lived. (His father received First Holy Communion at St. Mary's while the family resided in Orono in the early 1900's). Father moved to Brewer as pastor of St. Teresa Church on July 1, 1987 and completed ten years there retiring July 1, 1997 for health reasons. In 1996 while at St. Teresa, the parish observed the 100th year of its founding.As a student in Montreal, both in Philosophy and Theology he served as the Master of Ceremonies for the liturgical ceremonies, that helped develop a love for the Church liturgies. While in Hallowell, Father served on the Senate of Priests as a representative of the Southern Kennebec Deanery and a term also as Senate President, 1979-1981. He also served as State Friar of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly of Maine, Spiritual Moderator for the Augusta District Maine Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Chaplain for St. Mary's Circle #425 Daughters of Isabella, Orono. Since being at St. Teresa, he has served as Chaplain of the Ave Maria Circle #422, Daughters of Isabella for 25+ years. For the past several years he has served as Chaplain of Fr. Druilette Council #2537 Knights of Columbus in Old Town where he has been a member since 1951. During the past 21 years of active retirement, Father has supplied ministry as needed in all of the Bangor-Brewer parishes, as well as Hampden, Winterport and the Old Town cluster parishes of Orono, Indian Island and Bradley. Fr. Rudy was blessed with his nephews Gregory Chappelle of Old Town, Daniel Chappelle and his wife, Ellen of Seattle, Wash., and niece Geralyn "Lynn" Dyer and husband Jeffrey of Old Town. Also a great nephew, Nathan Dyer of Old Town, a family friend Carter Heath, as well as several cousins and many caring friends and former parishoners. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Delcina Leveille Chappelle and Byron "Buddy" Chappelle. Father enjoyed spending summers at his family camp at Pushaw Lake. He was an avid fan of Duke Basketball, and Coach K. He looked forward to his John Bapst High School reunions and organizing and attending bus trips to NYC. He attended daily lunches with his circle of friends and enjoyed spending time socializing with the large group of friends near and far he has come to know and meet through the many parishes he was associated with. Father could always be found with his camera in hand as photography and floral arranging were his hobbies.The Rite of Reception and Liturgy of the Hours will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Holy Family Church 429 Main St., Old Town where he will lie in state from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. during which time family and friends may visit. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Holy Family Church, 429 Main St., Old Town, with the Most Rev. Robert P. Deeley, Bishop of Portland as the principal celebrant. A reception will follow immediately after at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 5 Gilman Falls Avenue in Old Town. Committal prayers and burial will take place in the family lot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Old Town in the spring. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Brookings Smith .comThose who wish to remember Fr. Leveille in a special way may make gifts in his memory to:Clergy Health PlanDiocese of Portland, 510 Ocean Ave., Portland, ME 04103 or: Holy Family Parish, 429 Main St., Old Town, ME 04468 Funeral Home Brookings-Smith

133 Center Street

Bangor , ME 04401

(207) 942-8815 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com