Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Brunswick Unitarian Church
FREEPORT - Ruby S. Wilde, 73, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, on April 10, 2019, after resisting cancer for many years. Ruby was an exceptionally kind, thoughtful, and generous woman who was loved by many. Born in Springhill, Nova Scotia, on July 17, 1945, Ruby was the daughter of Renford Smith and Sarah Rose Hunter. She was a talented artist and enjoyed taking art classes and sharing with the Creative Woman's group. Ruby was known for creating beautiful wedding cakes for family and friends and was the original "Iron Chef", making masterpieces from whatever random items were in the cupboard. Ruby was a world traveler who made friends everywhere she went.
Ruby gave roots and wings to her four children, Michael L. Pahel (Dawn), Shelly R. Kadlec (Keith), Cary R. Pahel, and Kris A. Pahel (Belinda). Ruby is predeceased by her sisters, Elsie Smith, Phyllis Lloyd, and Bonnie Cloney; as well as her longterm and loving partner, William Harkins. She is survived by her sisters, Loretta McClellan (Roy) of Woodstock, N.B., Susan Black (Rod) of Woodstock, N.B., and Jill Alfonso (Ian) of Ottawa, Ont.; her brother, Reginald Smith (June) of Moncton, N.B.; her four children as well as William Harkin's children, Perrin Harkins, Perrin's wife, Shirley Harkins, and Ben Harkins; her son-in-law, Keith D. Kadlec and daughter-in-law, Dawn M. Pahel; and her grandchildren, Andrew L. Pahel, Kris A. Pahel, Sydney N. Pahel, Curtis J. Pahel, Micah Pahel, Abagail R. Pahel, Willow Pahel, Ozzie Harkins, and Kip Y. Harkins.
A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at Brunswick Unitarian Church at 1 Middle St., Brunswick, on Aug. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers,
please make a donation to cancer research or a .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019
