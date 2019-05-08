|
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Meeting House Hill Cemetery
BRUNSWICK - Ruby A. Smith, 94, of Bath Road, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed.
She was born in Dayton on April 18, 1925, in the middle of a blizzard, the daughter of John W. and Sadie B. (Prescott) Anderson. She graduated from Hollis High School and also from Gorham Normal School as well as the University of Maine at Orono making her a unique woman for her time. On June 22, 1946, she married Elwin C. Smith, and they made their home in Auburn, where she worked as a substitute teacher for many years. In 1962, they moved to Bath and she was employed as a first-grade teacher at the Phippsburg Elementary School, retiring in 1978.
Ruby was a member of the Bath United Methodist Church where she was active in the women's society and was well known for her pies. She was also a member of National Education Association and Maine Education Association. She volunteered with the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Bath Soup Kitchen and was an infant hearing tester at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She served on the advisory board for the Salvation Army.
Ruby enjoyed crocheting, quilting, knitting, gardening, traveling, reading, bird watching and square dancing.
She was predeceased by her husband, Elwin C. Smith on Dec. 15, 2011; and one son-in-law, Paul Baumgartner, on Dec. 4, 2018.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet Bean and her husband, Robert, of Saco and Linda Baumgartner of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one son, Leon "Lee" W. Smith and his wife, Deborah, of Bath; one brother-in-law, George Hanson of Hollis Center; one granddaughter, Jessica Torres of Vernon, Conn.; two great-grandchildren, Jaidan and Jackson Torres, several nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunnybrook Senior Living in Brunswick. While living at Sunnybrook, Ruby made many friends. The family would also like to thank the staff of Pine Point Center in Scarborough for the care she received during her final days.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online atwww.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the
Bath United
Methodist Church
340 Oak Grove Avenue
Bath, ME 04530
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019
