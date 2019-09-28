|
|
|
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
HOLLIS - Royden E. "Chapy" Chapman of Hollis, Maine, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home. A celebration of life service will take place at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home on 13 Portland Road, Buxton, (Bar Mills), Maine, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. Friends and family may join us at that time in celebration of Chapy's life. If you are unable to attend, we ask for you to remember him in your thoughts and prayers. Officiating will be the Rev. Charles Reed of Bar Mills Community Church in Bar Mills, Maine. Those who wish to sign the online guest book, please follow the link below. A private burial service will be held on Monday at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland, Maine.
Chapy was born on Oct. 12, 1931, in Freeport, Maine. He married Louise M. Cochran on Oct. 27,1951. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. Chapy was employed by Health Tex Corporation for 33 years before embarking on an early retirement in 1986. This became a turning point for him to begin his love for carpentry and creative woodworking full time and provide not only his grandchildren with hours of play, but now his great-grandchildren, with wonderful gifts to still be enjoyed after all these years!
Chapy attended South Gorham Baptist Church since he was a child, and all through his years, he spent many hours in dedication and service through his library work, audio visual, as well as repair and carpentry as need without being solicited. He truly gave of himself through his service. In later years both he and Louise have attended a local parish here at Bar Mills Community Church.
Chapy's favorite pastime, however, was hanging with his grandchildren, playing games, teasing, or just watching them grow up.
Chapy is survived by his loving wife, Louise, of 68 years; a son, Michael and his wife, Catherine, of Hollis Center, Maine; a daughter, Dianna Chapman Johnston and her husband, Dana Johnston, of Laconia, N.H.; his four grandchildren: Nicole Chapman, Maine, Joshua Johnston, Rhode Island, Caleb Johnston, Connecticut, Samuel Johnston, New York; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mason C. Chapman Jr., 1988; his parents, Mason Chandler, 1976, and his mother, Abbie Bragdon Chapman, 1994.
For wishing to post condolences please go to http://www.dcpate.com
Providing Services to Our Veterans for their Sacrifice and Duty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 28, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|