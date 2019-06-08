|
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church
GORHAM - Royce F. O'Donal, founder of O'Donal's Tree Nursery, peacefully passed away in his sleep at his Gorham home on June 6, 2019, in the arms of his beloved wife after a long and prosperous life.The eldest son of Charles and Lena O'Donal, he was born on Feb. 16, 1927, in Smithfield, Maine. Here he attended a one room schoolhouse and learned the value of hard work to help support the family. In 1944, he met the love of his life, Selma (Sally) Milbury from Danvers, Mass. It was love at first sight and he knew he would one day marry her. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946 before earning an honorable discharge due to family hardship. He completed school, graduating from Scarborough High School in 1945 and returned to work on the family farm. He and Sally married on May 10, 1952, and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Together they raised six children and owned and operated O'Donal's Tree Nursery.In 1959 he purchased the property on 132 County Road in Gorham, opened the tree nursery in 1960 and devoted the next thirty-two years to developing one of the largest retail tree nurseries in the state of Maine. He was a founding member of the Maine Nurserymen Association and served on the advisory committee to set up the horticultural program at Southern Maine Community College. Over the decades he earned numerous accolades and honors culminating in the Al Dwight Black Lifetime Achievement Award for Horticulture in January 1999.After "retiring" in 1992, he spent the next 27 years planting and caring for trees and shrubs, building furniture and bird houses and spending time with his expanding family.He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lena O'Donal; sisters, Erla Merry and Avis Mitchell; and brothers, Merle and Roger O'Donal.He is survived by his wife, Selma Milbury O'Donal; and children, Michael O'Donal and wife, Cherrye, of Moffat, Co., Wayne O'Donal and wife, June, of Denmark, Maine, Jeffrey O'Donal and wife, Elaine, of Gorham, Suzan Sweeney and husband, Larry, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., Nancy Mash and husband, Nelson, of Gorham, and Ellyn Phelps and husband, Tim, of Hollis, Maine. Beloved former daughter-in-law, Diane Meech, of Scarborough, and beloved "bonus" daughter, Judy Johnson of Hollis. He is also survived by his brother Harmon O'Donal of Eagle Point, Ore.; sister, Hattie Jane Stubbs of Windham; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. A funeral service will be celebrated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 161 Black Point Road in Scarborough. Burial services will follow at Black Point Cemetery, Black Point Road Scarborough.The family wishes to thank the Compassus hospice team for their wonderful care of Royce. To express condolences or participate in Royce's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in his name to theMaine Chapter383 US Route One, Ste. 2CScarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 8, 2019
