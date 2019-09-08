BRUNSWICK - Royal Bricker "Brick" Gibson, 83, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital. Born in Montana, he was the son of the Rev. Royal J. and Elsie Gibson. Educated in Oklahoma, he attended Drury College and Missouri State, graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1959, together with his wife, Carolyn, who he married in 1957. They moved to Connecticut where he earned his Master's of Divinity degree at Hartford Seminary. Ordained in 1963, in the United Church of Christ, he served churches in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. In Maine he served as an interim minister in three UCC churches during his retirement. He was a certified financial planner and a stewardship advisor to local churches in Massachusetts and Maine, often conducting capital campaigns on their behalf. He was active in community organisations, including the Human Rights Commission in New York and was a 50-year member of the Rotary Club with a Paul Harris fellow recognition, most recently in Brunswick, Maine. Brick loved his family and passed on his passion for sailing, reading, jazz, travel, sports, especially basketball and the New England Patriots, and service to his communities to his children and grandchildren. He was a story teller both in his sermons and in discussions with friends and family. An engaging preacher, he was able to relate to his parishioners on all levels. His love of debating was evident throughout his life; a highly ranked national debater in high school and college and known as an extemporaneous preacher.Reverend Gibson is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his daughter, Susan and her husband, David of Epsom, England, son, Deren and his wife, Orla, of Hingham, Mass., and grandchildren, Carey and Christopher Sevier and Conor and Aislinn Gibson. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on September 21, at the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell, Maine, with a reception to follow. To write a note of condolence or leave a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers,those who wish may make a memorial contribution to:The Elijah Kellogg Church917 Harpswell Neck RoadHarpswell, ME 04079
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019