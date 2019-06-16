Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy W. Baker. View Sign Obituary

OCEAN PARK - Roy W. Baker of Ocean Park, Maine (formerly of Melrose Mass.), died peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Residences at Melrose Station, Melrose Mass. He was 95 years old, born July 2, 1923 in East Boston Mass. He was the only son of Fred and Alice Baker.Roy was raised in the Melrose Highlands and graduated from Melrose High School in 1941. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he became a radar mechanic for the 9th Bombardment Squadron located on Tinian Island in the battle of the South Pacific during World War II . Mr. Baker became a Melrose Firefighter soon afterwards where he served as an EMT on the Rescue Squad at Melrose Fire Department Headquarters. His career as a firefighter lasted 25 years until his retirement. Roy was also a civil engineer for Hayes Engineering for over 15 years. Roy was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Melrose and coached hockey and Little League baseball.While Melrose was his hometown, he loved living in Ocean Park. For over 40 years it was during his retirement that he had the time to do what he loved best – being involved with his entire family, attending events from ice hockey to dance recitals to soccer games. During the summers in Maine he volunteered at Royal Family Kids Camp a summer program for disadvantage youths sponsored by the Saco First Baptist Church in Saco where he served on the Board of Directors. An avid bird watcher and dog lover he enjoyed watching professional sports on television as well as gardening, travelling and especially doing major home renovations. His pride and joy was the front porch of his Ocean Park home where would sit and "watch the world go by". If you asked him about eating, he would say it was breakfast, "favorite meal of the day".He is survived by his loving wife of 78 years Ruth Walden Baker. He was the loving father of Linda (Baker) O'Leary and her late husband Don of Malden, Mass. and Jeffrey Baker and his wife Peggie Lee Baker of Duxbury, Mass.; proud grandfather of Keith O'Leary of Old Orchard Beach, Nichol Radcliffe of Saco, Megan (O'Leary) and Todd Weaver, Chris and Christine O'Leary and Emilie (Baker) and Perry Loud all of Melrose, Mass.; great-grandfather of Connor, Cavan, Baker, Harlow, Joseph, William and Vivienne; youngest brother to the late Isabelle Franzein and Dorothy MacCormack.A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions in Roy's name maybe made to:All Care Hospice210 Market St.Lynn, MA 01901 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019

