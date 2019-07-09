Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Memorial service 11:30 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Roy O. Wermenchuk, 85, of Biddeford died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Pine Point Center in Scarborough. He was born Feb. 26, 1934 in Woodstock, Maine, the son of Joseph R. and Bernice (Verrill) Wermenchuk and attended schools there and at Gould Academy.



Mr. Wermenchuk served with the U.S. Army as a radar technician for the Nike missile anti-aircraft defense system during the



On July 2, 1960, he married Marguerite Cote at St. John's Church in Rumford and moved to Biddeford to start a new career and family.



Roy was employed at the former St. Francis College and the University of New England in the maintenance department. While there he earned the respect of the Franciscan fathers, faculty and students alike where they honored him more than once with yearbook dedications. He retired from there in 1997.



He belonged to the American Legion, enjoyed sky diving, spending time on the Saco River, fishing trips to the Allagash, driving with his family through the White Mountains, vacationing in Aruba, fixing and tinkering with just about anything that needed repair, was a collector of all kinds of odds and ends, built contraptions that amused himself or entertained others, attended many Brew festivals with his Niece and her family, and as a young man loved to waterski and hand build box kites from scratch.



Preceding him in death were an infant daughter Nadine; his parents; three sisters Jessie, Dot and Cookie, one brother Bob, and brothers-in-law Ted Young and Ernest Therrien



He is survived by his overly doting wife of 59 years, Marguerite Wermenchuk; two beautiful and mischievous daughters, Bunny Wermenchuk of Biddeford and Sam Ajanaku of Lowell, Mass.; one dedicated and equally mischievous son, Dale Wermenchuk along with his trusted and caring wife Donna of Saco and their two above average children, Emilee and Thomas Wermenchuk; two nieces,



Patricia Boston of Biddeford with her husband Dennis and their two sons Timothy and Zachary with his wife Emily,



Dori Young who lives in Sanford along with her partner Victor Poulin; one nephew, Scott Young and his wife Janice Young of Waterboro, Maine; and a large extended family through marriage and loyal and valued friendships.



Visiting hours will be 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 at the funeral home. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



the family is requesting donations, either online or directly to the family, be made in their name so that they may honor the care givers at New England Cancer Center and Pine Point care facility who cared for and showed such great compassion to a proud man who helped so many in his life but had a strong dislike for being helped







BIDDEFORD - Roy O. Wermenchuk, 85, of Biddeford died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Pine Point Center in Scarborough. He was born Feb. 26, 1934 in Woodstock, Maine, the son of Joseph R. and Bernice (Verrill) Wermenchuk and attended schools there and at Gould Academy.Mr. Wermenchuk served with the U.S. Army as a radar technician for the Nike missile anti-aircraft defense system during the Korean Conflict On July 2, 1960, he married Marguerite Cote at St. John's Church in Rumford and moved to Biddeford to start a new career and family.Roy was employed at the former St. Francis College and the University of New England in the maintenance department. While there he earned the respect of the Franciscan fathers, faculty and students alike where they honored him more than once with yearbook dedications. He retired from there in 1997.He belonged to the American Legion, enjoyed sky diving, spending time on the Saco River, fishing trips to the Allagash, driving with his family through the White Mountains, vacationing in Aruba, fixing and tinkering with just about anything that needed repair, was a collector of all kinds of odds and ends, built contraptions that amused himself or entertained others, attended many Brew festivals with his Niece and her family, and as a young man loved to waterski and hand build box kites from scratch.Preceding him in death were an infant daughter Nadine; his parents; three sisters Jessie, Dot and Cookie, one brother Bob, and brothers-in-law Ted Young and Ernest TherrienHe is survived by his overly doting wife of 59 years, Marguerite Wermenchuk; two beautiful and mischievous daughters, Bunny Wermenchuk of Biddeford and Sam Ajanaku of Lowell, Mass.; one dedicated and equally mischievous son, Dale Wermenchuk along with his trusted and caring wife Donna of Saco and their two above average children, Emilee and Thomas Wermenchuk; two nieces,Patricia Boston of Biddeford with her husband Dennis and their two sons Timothy and Zachary with his wife Emily,Dori Young who lives in Sanford along with her partner Victor Poulin; one nephew, Scott Young and his wife Janice Young of Waterboro, Maine; and a large extended family through marriage and loyal and valued friendships.Visiting hours will be 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 at the funeral home. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com In lieu of flowers,the family is requesting donations, either online or directly to the family, be made in their name so that they may honor the care givers at New England Cancer Center and Pine Point care facility who cared for and showed such great compassion to a proud man who helped so many in his life but had a strong dislike for being helped Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com