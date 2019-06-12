BUXTON - Roy " Bernie" Clark, 53, of Simpson Road, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Argentia, Newfoundland Oct. 1, 1965, the son of George and Rose Power Clark.
Bernie attended South Portland Schools and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1982. He then graduated from USM with a bachelor's degree.
Bernie was a successful business owner of Auto Repair shops for over 30 years in the Westbrook, Portland area. He was known as the honest mechanic that everyone could trust.
Bernie enjoyed the simple things in life, walking in the woods, being at the lake, sitting by a campfire, and quiet mornings.
He enjoyed antiques, wood carving, history, traveling, restoring old cars and so much more. He was most happy when he was spending time with his daughters and his wife.
Survivors include his wife Claudia Lentz Clark of Buxton; two daughters Shannon Clark of Hollis and Kaitlyn Clark of Portland; a twin brother Ray Clark of Windham and wife Michelle, four sisters Linda Nappi of Portland and husband Bob, Barbara Wood of Yarmouth and husband Peter, Georgia Albert of Athens, Me and husband Marc, and Sheila Lovejoy of South Portland and husband Scott.
Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton ( Bar Mills), Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Buxton.
Burial at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 12, 2019