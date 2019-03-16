SPRINGVALE - Ross M. Pray, 32, of Springvale, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2019.He was born on May 11, 1986, to David and Sharon (Gagne) Pray in Sanford, where he grew up and attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High School in 2004. He then attended the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy where he earned a doctorate of pharmacy.He was employed at CVS for several years and currently as a Pharmacist at Hannaford in Biddeford. He was also a partner franchise owner of two Aroma Joe's Coffee Shops.Ross spent his time working to provide for his family.Ross was a kind-hearted person who has supported so many friends and family. His smile and charisma filled any room he was in. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father and will be dearly missed.Survivors include his wife of nine years, Jessica (Gendreau) Pray; his daughters, Emerson and Charlotte Pray; his parents, David and Sharon Pray, of Springvale; his sister, Dawn Pray and her boyfriend, Ian Blanchard, of East Millinocket; his beloved dog, Benson; his parents-in-law, Paul and Nancy Gendreau, of Sanford; two brothers-in-law, Paul Gendreau and his wife, Nicole, and Rob Gendreau and his wife, Jessica; five nieces, Hannah, Skyleigh, Olivia, Hailey and Summer; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close family friends.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford - Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to Go Fund Me at:https://www.gofundme.com/the-pray-familyon behalf of Jessicaand his girls.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019