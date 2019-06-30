SCARBOROUGH - Ross J. Osborne, 72, died June 26, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Millinocket, the oldest son of Kenneth W. and Theresa I. (Michaud) Osborne.
Ross was a graduate of Schenck High School, class of 1965. He fought with valor in Vietnam as a Sgt. of the 4th Infantry, 1st Cavalry Air Recon where he received the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart for injuries sustained.
On Dec. 6, 1969, he married Linda L. Doyle of North Yarmouth. Together they shared almost 50 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Ross is survived by two children, Ross Osborne and wife, Mary of St. Clair, Mich. and Stacey Cox and husband, Kevin, of Gorham; and five grandchildren, Brandon, Andrew, Madelyn, Ryanne and Alyvia.
Friends are invited to visit with the family 3-7 p.m., Friday, July 5, at the Scarborough location of Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US-1, Scarborough. A memorial service will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough.
To read the full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit the memorial website for Ross Osborne at Hobbs Funeral Home, www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019