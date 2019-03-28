Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosie Coleman. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Following a long battle with chronic health issues and surrounded by her three daughters, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Rosie Coleman passed away, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, just hours shy of her 60th birthday.Rosie was born to Elizabeth Durant on March 22, 1959, in Massachusetts. Rosie was later adopted by her Aunt Rose Coleman of Somerville, Mass., where she grew up, attended school and made lifelong friends. Rosie graduated from Somerville High School. After high school Rosie obtained her nurses assistant certification. While working as a CNA, Rosie continued to attend school at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she received her LPN. Rosie's marriage in 1979 marked the beginning of fulfilling her dream of starting a family of her own. Being a mother, and later a grandmother, gave her the greatest joy in life.When Rosie smiled it was the biggest smile. When she laughed she laughed hard. It was impossible not to laugh with her. Rosie was a woman with a big heart. She touched many lives. Unfortunately, her heart was not quite strong enough for her to continue living among us. Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free,I'm following the path God has chosen for me.I took his hand when I heard him call,I turned my back and left it all.I could not stay another day,to laugh, to love, to work or play.Tasks left undone must stay that way,I've now found peace at the end of day.If my parting has left a void,Then fill it with remembered joys.A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,Ah yes, these things, I too will miss.Be not burdened with times of sorrow,Look for the sunshine of tomorrow.My life's been full, I savored much,Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch,Perhaps my time seems all too brief,Don't lengthen your pain with undue grief.Lift up your heart and peace to thee,God wanted me now - He set me free.Rosie is survived by her daughters, Hillary Blair and her husband, Jereck Blair, of Westbrook, Shana Peacock and her partner, Tina Mowatt, of Lisbon, Merite Peacock and her partner, Joel Bruns, of Windham; and her many grandchildren, Kylie, Aaron, Ethan, Emily and Phoebe. She was preceded by her biological mother, Elizabeth (Durant) Sutton; both her grandparents, Reginald and Rose Durant; and lifelong friend, Patrick Francis Sullivan Jr.The family would like to thank all of the staff on R4 at Maine Medical Center. Her daughters would specifically like to thank Jenny, Josh, Dawn and Mike for the care and comfort they provided to Rosie in her final hours; allowing for a very peaceful passing."Foxy Lady" you are forever in our hearts.There will be a vigil service, Saturday, March 30, starting at 11 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. Visitation will immediately follow the until 2 p.m.







WESTBROOK - Following a long battle with chronic health issues and surrounded by her three daughters, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Rosie Coleman passed away, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, just hours shy of her 60th birthday.Rosie was born to Elizabeth Durant on March 22, 1959, in Massachusetts. Rosie was later adopted by her Aunt Rose Coleman of Somerville, Mass., where she grew up, attended school and made lifelong friends. Rosie graduated from Somerville High School. After high school Rosie obtained her nurses assistant certification. While working as a CNA, Rosie continued to attend school at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she received her LPN. Rosie's marriage in 1979 marked the beginning of fulfilling her dream of starting a family of her own. Being a mother, and later a grandmother, gave her the greatest joy in life.When Rosie smiled it was the biggest smile. When she laughed she laughed hard. It was impossible not to laugh with her. Rosie was a woman with a big heart. She touched many lives. Unfortunately, her heart was not quite strong enough for her to continue living among us. Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free,I'm following the path God has chosen for me.I took his hand when I heard him call,I turned my back and left it all.I could not stay another day,to laugh, to love, to work or play.Tasks left undone must stay that way,I've now found peace at the end of day.If my parting has left a void,Then fill it with remembered joys.A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,Ah yes, these things, I too will miss.Be not burdened with times of sorrow,Look for the sunshine of tomorrow.My life's been full, I savored much,Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch,Perhaps my time seems all too brief,Don't lengthen your pain with undue grief.Lift up your heart and peace to thee,God wanted me now - He set me free.Rosie is survived by her daughters, Hillary Blair and her husband, Jereck Blair, of Westbrook, Shana Peacock and her partner, Tina Mowatt, of Lisbon, Merite Peacock and her partner, Joel Bruns, of Windham; and her many grandchildren, Kylie, Aaron, Ethan, Emily and Phoebe. She was preceded by her biological mother, Elizabeth (Durant) Sutton; both her grandparents, Reginald and Rose Durant; and lifelong friend, Patrick Francis Sullivan Jr.The family would like to thank all of the staff on R4 at Maine Medical Center. Her daughters would specifically like to thank Jenny, Josh, Dawn and Mike for the care and comfort they provided to Rosie in her final hours; allowing for a very peaceful passing."Foxy Lady" you are forever in our hearts.There will be a vigil service, Saturday, March 30, starting at 11 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. Visitation will immediately follow the until 2 p.m. Funeral Home Wilson Funeral Home, LLC

24 Shaker Road

Gray , ME 04039

207-657-3204 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com