Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church 30 Portland Road Kennebunk , NY Burial 11:00 AM Calvary Cemetery Johnson City , NY Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Rosemary S. Chermak, 89, of Kennebunk, died peacefully early Thursday morning, June 13, 2019 at Seal Rock Healthcare following a short period of declining health. She was raised in Binghamton, N.Y., a daughter of William Henry Sauerbrey and Marian (Hahn) Sauerbrey.



In 1961, she met her future husband, Robert Thomas "Bob" Chermak, after dropping off a prescription for him to fill. Bob was immediately smitten with her, and called her the next day to ask her out on a date. They went to a movie, followed by coffee at a diner. This very memorable first date set the stage for a 55-year marriage, which began in the middle of a blinding snow storm on Feb. 4, 1961. Bob died in 2016.



Rosemary was the longtime field director for the Girl Scouts of America. She served the Seven Lakes Girl Scouts Council for many years, and was awarded the Girl Scouts "Thanks Badge," the highest honor for adults in Girl Scouts. She also served on the Board of Directors for the of Mid-New York.



Rosemary is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Thomas "Bob" Chermak; and her sister, Marjorie DelDuca.



She is survived by her son, Robert Chermak and wife, Nancy of Biddeford; two daughters, Sarah Chermak of Manhattan, N.Y., Julie Ogletree and husband, David of Needham, Mass.; and grandchildren, Charles W. and John T. Ogletree of Needham, Mass.



Visiting hours will be on Thursday, June 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Burial will be on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, N.Y., where she will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband, Bob.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Rosemary's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: Girl Scouts of America



c/o GSUSA Fundraising



P.O. Box 5046



New York, NY 10087



or the



American Lung



Association



55 W. Wacker Drive



Suite 1150



Chicago, IL 60601







