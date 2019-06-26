LIMINGTON - Rosemary Lucier, 80, wife of Leon, passed away in Portland, on June 24, 2019.
The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., noon, followed by a 12 p.m., noon, funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton.
Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019