Rosemary Lucier

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest condolences to the family. May the God of..."
    - DD
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
  • "While here on earth you loved and cared for so many. It's..."
    - Rita Pinkham
  • "My heart aches for you Lenny, Rose and Mary...your Ma, my..."
    - Mike Smith
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
Obituary

LIMINGTON - Rosemary Lucier, 80, wife of Leon, passed away in Portland, on June 24, 2019.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., noon, followed by a 12 p.m., noon, funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton.

Burial will be at a later date.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019
