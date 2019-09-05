ARUNDEL - Rosemary G. Webber, 76, of Arundel, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a sudden illness.
She was born on May 1, 1943, the daughter of James and Doris (Appleby) Gochie in Scarborough where she grew up and attended local schools.
She spent much of her young life as a homemaker for her family, until her two children were older. She then went to work in food service and was employed by the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine, which is now Brighton Hospital which is part of Maine Medical Center. She retired from there after 26 years.
During her retirement she and her husband Gilbert owned and ran food stands at local fairs, and they were just beginning their fair season this year. Of the many stands they had, some included Hawaiian shaved ice, steak and cheese, and most recently, bacon wrapped kielbasa.
Rosemary spent winters with her husband in Florida, where she enjoyed lounging by the pool working on her tan and was also a member of the Red Hat Society there.
Summers in Maine were spent with family. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her dogs, Bella and Precious, and her cat, Harley.
She was easy to know and those who met her always commented on what a sweetheart she was.
Rosemary was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Florence Royer and Jenny Vickery and a brother, Ronald Gochi.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Gilbert Webber; a daughter, Terri Fournier and her husband, Danny of Massachusetts, her son, Ernie Mills and his fiancé, Beth Conceison of Old Orchard, stepchildren, Paul Webber and Lisa Webber, both of North Carolina, Daisy Webber and her fiancé, Corey Souliere of Springvale and Dawn Johnson and her husband, Scott of Sanford; grandchildren, Danny Jack and James Fournier and Brian and Anne Marie Mills, Aaron, Wilson, Henry and Chelsea Webber, Dasia and Tiffany Souliere and Scott and Sadie Johnson; four great-grandchildren; a brother, James Gochi Jr. of Limerick, sisters, Dottie Royer of California, and Nancy McCoy of Limerick.
A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held this fall at a date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019