Guest Book View Sign Obituary

ARUNDEL - Rosemary G. Webber, 76, of Arundel, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a sudden illness.



She was born on May 1, 1943, the daughter of James and Doris (Appleby) Gochie in Scarborough where she grew up and attended local schools.



She spent much of her young life as a homemaker for her family, until her two children were older. She then went to work in food service and was employed by the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine, which is now Brighton Hospital which is part of Maine Medical Center. She retired from there after 26 years.



During her retirement she and her husband Gilbert owned and ran food stands at local fairs, and they were just beginning their fair season this year. Of the many stands they had, some included Hawaiian shaved ice, steak and cheese, and most recently, bacon wrapped kielbasa.



Rosemary spent winters with her husband in Florida, where she enjoyed lounging by the pool working on her tan and was also a member of the Red Hat Society there.



Summers in Maine were spent with family. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her dogs, Bella and Precious, and her cat, Harley.



She was easy to know and those who met her always commented on what a sweetheart she was.



Rosemary was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Florence Royer and Jenny Vickery and a brother, Ronald Gochi.



Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Gilbert Webber; a daughter, Terri Fournier and her husband, Danny of Massachusetts, her son, Ernie Mills and his fiancé, Beth Conceison of Old Orchard, stepchildren, Paul Webber and Lisa Webber, both of North Carolina, Daisy Webber and her fiancé, Corey Souliere of Springvale and Dawn Johnson and her husband, Scott of Sanford; grandchildren, Danny Jack and James Fournier and Brian and Anne Marie Mills, Aaron, Wilson, Henry and Chelsea Webber, Dasia and Tiffany Souliere and Scott and Sadie Johnson; four great-grandchildren; a brother, James Gochi Jr. of Limerick, sisters, Dottie Royer of California, and Nancy McCoy of Limerick.



A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held this fall at a date to be determined.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit







ARUNDEL - Rosemary G. Webber, 76, of Arundel, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a sudden illness.She was born on May 1, 1943, the daughter of James and Doris (Appleby) Gochie in Scarborough where she grew up and attended local schools.She spent much of her young life as a homemaker for her family, until her two children were older. She then went to work in food service and was employed by the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine, which is now Brighton Hospital which is part of Maine Medical Center. She retired from there after 26 years.During her retirement she and her husband Gilbert owned and ran food stands at local fairs, and they were just beginning their fair season this year. Of the many stands they had, some included Hawaiian shaved ice, steak and cheese, and most recently, bacon wrapped kielbasa.Rosemary spent winters with her husband in Florida, where she enjoyed lounging by the pool working on her tan and was also a member of the Red Hat Society there.Summers in Maine were spent with family. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her dogs, Bella and Precious, and her cat, Harley.She was easy to know and those who met her always commented on what a sweetheart she was.Rosemary was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Florence Royer and Jenny Vickery and a brother, Ronald Gochi.Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Gilbert Webber; a daughter, Terri Fournier and her husband, Danny of Massachusetts, her son, Ernie Mills and his fiancé, Beth Conceison of Old Orchard, stepchildren, Paul Webber and Lisa Webber, both of North Carolina, Daisy Webber and her fiancé, Corey Souliere of Springvale and Dawn Johnson and her husband, Scott of Sanford; grandchildren, Danny Jack and James Fournier and Brian and Anne Marie Mills, Aaron, Wilson, Henry and Chelsea Webber, Dasia and Tiffany Souliere and Scott and Sadie Johnson; four great-grandchildren; a brother, James Gochi Jr. of Limerick, sisters, Dottie Royer of California, and Nancy McCoy of Limerick.A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held this fall at a date to be determined.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com