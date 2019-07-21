FALMOUTH - Rose Principi Nappi died on July 18, 2019. Rose was born in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 7, 1928, daughter of Vito Antonio Principi and Pasqui Paris Principi and sister of Gracia Principi. Rose married John Nappi on Sept. 16, 1950 and had four children: Reta, Michelle, John Michael and Vito Anthony Nappi.
There will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Interment will be private at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Rose's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Rose generously gave to may nonprofits.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions may be made in her memory to:
Wayside Food Program
P.O. Box 1278
Portland, ME 04104
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019