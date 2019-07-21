Rose Principi Nappi (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME
04102
(207)-878-3246
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
72 Federal St.
Obituary

FALMOUTH - Rose Principi Nappi died on July 18, 2019. Rose was born in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 7, 1928, daughter of Vito Antonio Principi and Pasqui Paris Principi and sister of Gracia Principi. Rose married John Nappi on Sept. 16, 1950 and had four children: Reta, Michelle, John Michael and Vito Anthony Nappi.

There will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Interment will be private at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Rose's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

Rose generously gave to may nonprofits.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made in her memory to:

Wayside Food Program

P.O. Box 1278

Portland, ME 04104

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019
