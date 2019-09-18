Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. LaTorre. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Prayer Service 9:15 AM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bartholomew Church 8 Two Lights Rd Cape Elizabeth , ME View Map Obituary

DOVER, N.H. - Rose M. LaTorre, 96, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at St. Anne's Rehabilitation Center in Dover, N.H. with her loving family by her side.Rose was born in New York, N.Y. on Feb. 24, 1923, the daughter of the late James J. and Rose T. (Gallo) Palmieri. She graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, Conn. in the class of 1942. She then earned her degree in Piano and Voice from the New England Conservatory of Music.On July 28, 1951, Rose married Victor T. LaTorre at St. Teresa's Church in Long Hill, Conn. Shortly after their marriage Victor and Rose moved to Maine and made Cape Elizabeth their home. Rose taught piano and voice lessons for more than 40 years. She played the organ for various churches in the area including Holy Cross and St. Bartholomew's Church where she served as the principal organist for many years, playing well into her 70's. When not playing or teaching music, Rose enjoyed cooking big Italian meals for the family, sewing, knitting and playing Bridge. She loved to play golf and was a longtime member of the Purpoodock Country Club, and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She was also a longtime member of the Rossini Club in Portland and an active member of the New England Conservatory of Music Alumni Association. In her early years, Rose won an audition for the Ted Mack Amateur Hour TV show. Her greatest love was her family and especially her grandchildren whom she adored.Rose was predeceased by her husband, Victor T. LaTorre, and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Napoli. She is survived by four daughters, Linda and her husband Anthony Palanza of Dover, Vicki and her husband Benjamin Mancuso of Dover, Shelli LaTorre and her husband Alexander Plocinski of Dover, Christina and her husband Jeffrey Hiller of Durham, N.H., a son, Michael LaTorre of North Carolina; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Rose's life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, followed by an 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Rd, Cape Elizabeth. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth, ME. To view Rose's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







