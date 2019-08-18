Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose A. Rumo. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Prayer Service 9:15 AM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter's Church Federal Street Portland , ME View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Rose A. Rumo, of Fellows Street, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at her home.



Rose was born in Portland, the daughter of the late Raphelle and Adelaide Russo. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School.



Rose worked at the Nissen Baking Company for many years, and always attended their annual Christmas party. She also worked for the Portland Seadogs into her late 80s.



Rose was a very kind and loving woman, mother, and grandmother who always took great pride in her family. She was a longtime communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, and she loved the annual bazaar, which she was fortunate enough to attend this past weekend.



She loved bowling, dancing, playing cards especially bridge. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and the Rosary Group. Rose was an outstanding Italian cook. She was especially known for making Italian cookies and peanut butter fudge, and she shared her skill with many of her relatives.



She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially on Sunday when she hosted the evening Italian feast. She will long be remembered for her many Rosie-isms and love of anything chocolate and her fond greeting of "Yoo-Hoo."



Rose was predeceased by her husband Louis Rumo; seven siblings, Gaiatana Puopolo, Carmella Thurston, Philomena Anderson, Ferdinand Russo, Ralph Russo, Alphonzo Russo, James Russo; and a grandson, Ryan King. She is survived by a daughter, Diane King-Taliento (Jim White); three sons, William King Jr., Kenneth King (Laura), Thomas King (Cindy); two sisters, Juliet Hill and Mary Reidy; seven grandchildren, Frank Taliento (Kesia), Andraya Ticola (Peter), Camie Wallace (Stephen), Joel King (Darcy), Kristopher King (Kendall), Adrianna King, and Kailynn King; six great-grandchildren, Sean Wallace, Ethan Taliento, Makenna King, Savannah King, Lucas Ticola, and Atticus King; and Debbie King Cummings, who was like a second daughter to her.



Rose's family would like to thank Kesia Taliento, for the compassionate care she gave to Rose.



Visiting hours celebrating Rose's life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church, Federal Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To view Rose's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







