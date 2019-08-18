Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home 327 Hildreth Street Lowell , MA 01850 (978)-458-6183 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence 486 Chandler Street Tewksbury , MA View Map Obituary

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Missionary Oblate Priest for 60 YearsRev. Ronald N. Carignan, O.M.I., 86, died on Aug. 7, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Fr. Carignan was born in Lowell, Mass. His family was originally from Springvale. He was the son of the late Alfred and Antoinette (Chasse) Carignan. He was predeceased by his brother, George.Fr. Carignan entered the Oblate Novitiate in Colebrook, N.H., in 1953. He professed his first vows as a member of the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate on Aug. 2, 1954, and his perpetual vows on Sept. 8, 1957. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 24, 1959, in Lowell.After completing his Novitiate in Colebrook, N.H., Fr. Carignan was assigned to the former Western United States Province. He received his first obedience to teach at Mission Hills, Calif., at Bishop Alemany High School. He remained in California and was Principal at Fermin Lasuen High School in San Pedro. After a sabbatical in Rome, he continued in the field of education with the Oakland Diocese as Director of Adult Education. He also served as Provincial and was elected President of the Conference of Major Superiors of Men (CMSM) for four years. He later served in Rome as the General Councilor for the United States until his assignment as Delegation Superior at Lusaka, Zambia, at the Oblate Centre House. He retired to Oblate Madonna Residence in San Antonio, Texas, in 2005 and continued doing ministry at Oblate School of Theology until 2016. In 2019, Fr. Carignan celebrated his 60th anniversary of ordination. He was very much loved and respected by the San Antonio community and by the people of Zambia.In addition to his Oblate family, Fr. Carignan is survived by two sisters, Jeannine Tranchemontagne of Alfred and Rita Legere of Sanford; and, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered with respect and esteem by his Oblate brothers and all the people who were recipients of his pastoral care. He will be greatly missed by his sisters and his nieces and nephews.Funeral services were held at Oblate Madonna Residence Chapel, San Antonio, Texas, following which he was cremated. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Robert F. Hennessey, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, Mass., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, Mass.The McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, Mass., is in charge of local arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit







