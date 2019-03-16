BUXTON - Ronald John Henry, 57, passed away at his home on March 13, 2019, due to complications of heart disease.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Faythe (Tutin) Henry; children, Danielle Henry and her companion, Blake, of Buxton, and Mackenzie "Mac" Henry and his fiancé, Breanna "Bre", of Buxton; and his cat, Sam.
A celebration of his life was held amongst close friends and family.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019