BUXTON - Ronald John Henry, 57, passed away at his home on March 13, 2019, due to complications of heart disease.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Faythe (Tutin) Henry; children, Danielle Henry and her companion, Blake, of Buxton, and Mackenzie "Mac" Henry and his fiancé, Breanna "Bre", of Buxton; and his cat, Sam.

A celebration of his life was held amongst close friends and family.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.

Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019
