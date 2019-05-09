ATHENS - Ronald J. Kuzmicki, 76, passed away May 6, 2019 at his home in Athens. He was born Dec. 17, 1942 in Portland, the son of Joseph P. and Lillian (Decoteau) Kuzmicki.
He attended South Portland High School and in the sixties, worked for Herman Shoe until it closed. Then he went to work at North American Industrial until his retirement in 2010.
He enjoyed fishing, Nascar, loved sports and was an avid Red Sox and Bruins fan.
Ronald is survived by his two sisters, Carol Gallant and husband, Norman of Scarborough and Mary Pralicz and husband, Michael of Athens; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ronald's memory to an animal shelter
of their choice.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019