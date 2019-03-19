Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romeo E. Caron. View Sign

SANFORD - Romeo E. Caron, 90, of Sanford, died at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019.



Romeo was born to Ernest and Marguerite (Godin) Caron on August 29, 1928, in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools. During his working life he worked as a plasterer. In 1955 he married Claire Caron and together they raised two daughters and shared nearly 61 years of marriage before her death in 2016.



Romeo always loved being outdoors. He liked to go fishing and when he was young he enjoyed going hunting as well. He was an artistic man and had enjoyed painting in his retirement. On Sundays he liked to go for rides and often made his way down to the ocean for a walk on the beach. He was also a baseball fan and loved cheering on the Boston Red Sox.



After he retired, Romeo and his wife were able to escape the cold and spend their winter months in Florida and Myrtle Beach for many years. On Saturday nights they would often go out dancing and they also loved to spend time playing cards with their friends. Romeo was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man and will be dearly missed by his family and friends



Romeo was predeceased by his wife, Claire Caron and by three siblings, Cecile Roberge, Maurice Caron and Nel Caron.



Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Hoskins and her husband Richard of Sanford and Sandra Gray and her companion Armand Morin of Sanford; eight grandchildren, Travis Penney and his wife Madeline of Sanford, Coddy Penney and his companion Jennifer Nolan of Sanford, Nyah Penney and her companion Joe Nelson of Portsmouth, Kera Levasseur and her husband Tyson of Nashua, Heather Tederous and her husband John, Jr. of Sanford, Tiffany Edwards and her husband Chad of Sanford, Evan Gray and his wife Katie of Sanford and Samantha Gray and her fiancé Peter Kenyon of Springvale; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rachel Martel of Farmington, N.H. and Lorraine DeCourt and her husband Sonny of York, Maine.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit







SANFORD - Romeo E. Caron, 90, of Sanford, died at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019.Romeo was born to Ernest and Marguerite (Godin) Caron on August 29, 1928, in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools. During his working life he worked as a plasterer. In 1955 he married Claire Caron and together they raised two daughters and shared nearly 61 years of marriage before her death in 2016.Romeo always loved being outdoors. He liked to go fishing and when he was young he enjoyed going hunting as well. He was an artistic man and had enjoyed painting in his retirement. On Sundays he liked to go for rides and often made his way down to the ocean for a walk on the beach. He was also a baseball fan and loved cheering on the Boston Red Sox.After he retired, Romeo and his wife were able to escape the cold and spend their winter months in Florida and Myrtle Beach for many years. On Saturday nights they would often go out dancing and they also loved to spend time playing cards with their friends. Romeo was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man and will be dearly missed by his family and friendsRomeo was predeceased by his wife, Claire Caron and by three siblings, Cecile Roberge, Maurice Caron and Nel Caron.Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Hoskins and her husband Richard of Sanford and Sandra Gray and her companion Armand Morin of Sanford; eight grandchildren, Travis Penney and his wife Madeline of Sanford, Coddy Penney and his companion Jennifer Nolan of Sanford, Nyah Penney and her companion Joe Nelson of Portsmouth, Kera Levasseur and her husband Tyson of Nashua, Heather Tederous and her husband John, Jr. of Sanford, Tiffany Edwards and her husband Chad of Sanford, Evan Gray and his wife Katie of Sanford and Samantha Gray and her fiancé Peter Kenyon of Springvale; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rachel Martel of Farmington, N.H. and Lorraine DeCourt and her husband Sonny of York, Maine.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com