SANFORD - Romeo E. Caron, 90, of Sanford, died at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Romeo was born to Ernest and Marguerite (Godin) Caron on August 29, 1928, in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools. During his working life he worked as a plasterer. In 1955 he married Claire Caron and together they raised two daughters and shared nearly 61 years of marriage before her death in 2016.
Romeo always loved being outdoors. He liked to go fishing and when he was young he enjoyed going hunting as well. He was an artistic man and had enjoyed painting in his retirement. On Sundays he liked to go for rides and often made his way down to the ocean for a walk on the beach. He was also a baseball fan and loved cheering on the Boston Red Sox.
After he retired, Romeo and his wife were able to escape the cold and spend their winter months in Florida and Myrtle Beach for many years. On Saturday nights they would often go out dancing and they also loved to spend time playing cards with their friends. Romeo was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man and will be dearly missed by his family and friends
Romeo was predeceased by his wife, Claire Caron and by three siblings, Cecile Roberge, Maurice Caron and Nel Caron.
Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Hoskins and her husband Richard of Sanford and Sandra Gray and her companion Armand Morin of Sanford; eight grandchildren, Travis Penney and his wife Madeline of Sanford, Coddy Penney and his companion Jennifer Nolan of Sanford, Nyah Penney and her companion Joe Nelson of Portsmouth, Kera Levasseur and her husband Tyson of Nashua, Heather Tederous and her husband John, Jr. of Sanford, Tiffany Edwards and her husband Chad of Sanford, Evan Gray and his wife Katie of Sanford and Samantha Gray and her fiancé Peter Kenyon of Springvale; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rachel Martel of Farmington, N.H. and Lorraine DeCourt and her husband Sonny of York, Maine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
