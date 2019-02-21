Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland "Skip" Mathieu. View Sign

SANFORD - Roland "Skip" Mathieu of Sanford joins his wife Doris in the embrace of our heavenly father. A lifelong resident of Sanford since his birth on March 15, 1929, Skip passed away on Jan. 16 2019.



He proudly served in the US Navy's USS Missouri from 1946-1948. Skip married the love of his life, Doris Berthiaume, on Oct. 29, 1949, spending the next 59 years building a wonderful family life for which daughters, Nancy and Linda, son-in-law Dick, and their three grandchildren and two great grandchildren will be forever grateful.



A man of few words, family was first and foremost in Skip's life. He was known and loved as the 'nice guy' to all whose life he touched. Skip's accomplishments are not measured in material success and grand titles but in dedication as a devoted husband, caregiver and selfless father.



As a member of the Holy Family Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Skip will be remembered fondly by so many.



Leaving behind with the fondest of memories are sister-in-law Annette Fuessel, and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Raise your glass in remembrance of the best of times of a close knit and loving family.







