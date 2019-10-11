Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Church Saco , ME View Map Obituary

SACO – Roland J. Bergeron, a very TERRIFIC man of 94 years, passed away at Varney Crossing, Oct. 9, 2019 in North Berwick. He was born in Biddeford on Christmas morning, 1924. Roland was the son of Gideon and Alice (Dumochel) Bergeron. He served his country in the United States Army during



After the war, his life really began when he married Lucienne (Brochu) in 1956. They were married for close to 60 years, all the time residing at 755 Portland Rd. in Saco. Even after she passed on Jan. 13, 2016; he told her that he loved her every day, at least once!



Roland worked most of his life - driving farm tractors and dump trucks, mason tending, and building the old Webber Hospital. He is best known for his skill as a rigger. He worked for South Portland Engineering, General Electric and Haul Amore for over 30 years.



Roland's greatest passion was playing the banjo, since he was a young boy. He played for many years with his side kick, "Red" Soucy, in the Traveling Troubadours. They were famous in the southern Maine area for their fun-loving musical style and entertainment. Who could forget the "Crying Song"? The group played for many local nursing homes, hospitals, and churches; spreading joy and love to those in most need.



Roland was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Notre Dame de Lourdes and then Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco.



He is survived by his son Raymond Bergeron and his wife Jennifer (Morrill), and his daughter Rachel Owens. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Wayne Owens, Sean Bergeron and his wife Samantha (Hill), and Brian Bergeron. He has two great-grandchildren, Evan and Sophie Owens.



Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco.



Entombment will be at St Joseph's Cemetery at a later date.







SACO – Roland J. Bergeron, a very TERRIFIC man of 94 years, passed away at Varney Crossing, Oct. 9, 2019 in North Berwick. He was born in Biddeford on Christmas morning, 1924. Roland was the son of Gideon and Alice (Dumochel) Bergeron. He served his country in the United States Army during World War 2 ; and fought heroically in the Battle of Normandy.After the war, his life really began when he married Lucienne (Brochu) in 1956. They were married for close to 60 years, all the time residing at 755 Portland Rd. in Saco. Even after she passed on Jan. 13, 2016; he told her that he loved her every day, at least once!Roland worked most of his life - driving farm tractors and dump trucks, mason tending, and building the old Webber Hospital. He is best known for his skill as a rigger. He worked for South Portland Engineering, General Electric and Haul Amore for over 30 years.Roland's greatest passion was playing the banjo, since he was a young boy. He played for many years with his side kick, "Red" Soucy, in the Traveling Troubadours. They were famous in the southern Maine area for their fun-loving musical style and entertainment. Who could forget the "Crying Song"? The group played for many local nursing homes, hospitals, and churches; spreading joy and love to those in most need.Roland was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Notre Dame de Lourdes and then Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco.He is survived by his son Raymond Bergeron and his wife Jennifer (Morrill), and his daughter Rachel Owens. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Wayne Owens, Sean Bergeron and his wife Samantha (Hill), and Brian Bergeron. He has two great-grandchildren, Evan and Sophie Owens.Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco.Entombment will be at St Joseph's Cemetery at a later date. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com