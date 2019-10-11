SACO – Roland J. Bergeron, a very TERRIFIC man of 94 years, passed away at Varney Crossing, Oct. 9, 2019 in North Berwick. He was born in Biddeford on Christmas morning, 1924. Roland was the son of Gideon and Alice (Dumochel) Bergeron. He served his country in the United States Army during World War 2; and fought heroically in the Battle of Normandy.
After the war, his life really began when he married Lucienne (Brochu) in 1956. They were married for close to 60 years, all the time residing at 755 Portland Rd. in Saco. Even after she passed on Jan. 13, 2016; he told her that he loved her every day, at least once!
Roland worked most of his life - driving farm tractors and dump trucks, mason tending, and building the old Webber Hospital. He is best known for his skill as a rigger. He worked for South Portland Engineering, General Electric and Haul Amore for over 30 years.
Roland's greatest passion was playing the banjo, since he was a young boy. He played for many years with his side kick, "Red" Soucy, in the Traveling Troubadours. They were famous in the southern Maine area for their fun-loving musical style and entertainment. Who could forget the "Crying Song"? The group played for many local nursing homes, hospitals, and churches; spreading joy and love to those in most need.
Roland was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Notre Dame de Lourdes and then Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco.
He is survived by his son Raymond Bergeron and his wife Jennifer (Morrill), and his daughter Rachel Owens. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Wayne Owens, Sean Bergeron and his wife Samantha (Hill), and Brian Bergeron. He has two great-grandchildren, Evan and Sophie Owens.
Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco.
Entombment will be at St Joseph's Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019