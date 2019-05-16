Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 (207)-646-6133 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 View Map Obituary

OGUNQUIT - Roland Earl Falconer, 89, known to all as "Chick," passed suddenly on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Gardena, Calif. on Feb. 16, 1930, the son of Ralph and Enid (McEwen) Falconer. Chick grew up in Ludlow, Mass. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army , earning the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). He attained the rank of sergeant and was honorably discharged in January 1952.He returned to Ludlow and began a 20-plus year career with New England Telephone and Telegraph as a safety adviser, traveling all throughout New England. Following his retirement, he moved to the Wells area and took a job as assistant harbor master. Soon after, he took over as harbor master, a position in which he served for over 20 years. He was at the harbor 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The only time he ever missed work was when he went in for heart surgery. His family recalled the "Pride of Wells," a boat purchased by the town the was deemed "unsinkable." One day, while attempting to rescue a stranded mariner, he got caught in rough waters and overturned the boat, which quickly sank! Chick was definitely a character, you either loved him or hated him; there was no in between.At the age of 70, Chick had a mid-life crisis and bought a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which he road for many years. He was an expert fisherman and a fly tie aficionado. He also developed a passion for photography. He was always the guy behind the camera. Chick enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball at the Tilcon field. He attended all their soccer, baseball and softball games, many of the practices too! For many years he could be found on Friday nights at the Warriors home football games with his best friend, Sonny.Chick is survived by his daughter, Heather Groves and husband, Tom Groves of Wells, his son, Scott Falconer of Ludlow, Mass.; granddaughter, Shauna McHugh, five grandsons, Cameron and Austin Groves, Seth, Zachary and Jarod Falconer; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be on Monday, May 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, Route 1, Wells.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Chick's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, ME 04090.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to theWells-OgunquitLittle LeagueP.O. Box 97Wells, ME 04090 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

