Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keeley's Banquet Center
178 Warren Ave
Portland , ME
Westbrook, ME - Roger Raymond Doak, 65, of Westbrook passed away due to a coronary event on September 30, 2019 leaving behind his wife of 10 years, Della F. Doak.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration his life on October 11, 2019 from 3 pm - 6 pm at Keeley's Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave in Portland ME.

As this was an unexpected loss, in lieu of flowers, donations to Advantage Funeral Services, 999 Forest Ave, Ste. 1 Portland, ME 04103 in Roger's name would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019
