Westbrook, ME - Roger Raymond Doak, 65, of Westbrook passed away due to a coronary event on September 30, 2019 leaving behind his wife of 10 years, Della F. Doak.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration his life on October 11, 2019 from 3 pm - 6 pm at Keeley's Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave in Portland ME.
As this was an unexpected loss, in lieu of flowers, donations to Advantage Funeral Services, 999 Forest Ave, Ste. 1 Portland, ME 04103 in Roger's name would be appreciated by the family.
For a complete obituary, to sign Roger's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019