Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger P. St. Pierre Sr.. View Sign Obituary





Born April 9, 1944 to Leo and Lucie St. Pierre in Brunswick. Roger was a lifelong resident in Topsham. He was a 1964 graduate of Brunswick High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Army where he dutifully served his country for four years. After returning from the service, Roger worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Dept. and Topsham Police Dept. He loved his years in police work and would often tell stories to family and friends. Roger spent many years working at Bowdoin College Security, and many years driving a school bus for SAD 75.



Roger enjoyed gardening, playing cribbage, and watching sports and police shows. He would constantly joke and tease. The "I got ya's!", were legendary. His biggest joy came from being "Papa" and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. He would call daily just to remind them how much he loved them.



He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Louis St. Pierre; and many friends and family.



Roger is survived by a son, Roger St. Pierre Jr. of Portland, a daughter, Heidi Roglitz, and her husband, Dave of Richmond; four beautiful grandchildren, Lacie St. Pierre, Hunter Irish, Lindsie Irish, and Rylie Irish, all of Richmond; and his great-grandson, Parker Jarmuzek, who is also from Richmond; two sisters, Joan St. Pierre of Topsham and sister, Anne Marie St. Pierre, from Nashua, N.H. and a brother, Leo St. Pierre from Newburgh, N.Y.



There will be a funeral mass at St. Ambrose Church in Richmond on May 18, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at the Enterprise Grange Hall on Alexander Reed Rd. in Richmond.







BRUNSWICK - Heaven gained a new angel in the early morning of Jan. 30, 2019. Roger P. St. Pierre Sr. passed away peacefully at Midcoast Hospital ICU with loved ones holding his hands.Born April 9, 1944 to Leo and Lucie St. Pierre in Brunswick. Roger was a lifelong resident in Topsham. He was a 1964 graduate of Brunswick High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Army where he dutifully served his country for four years. After returning from the service, Roger worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Dept. and Topsham Police Dept. He loved his years in police work and would often tell stories to family and friends. Roger spent many years working at Bowdoin College Security, and many years driving a school bus for SAD 75.Roger enjoyed gardening, playing cribbage, and watching sports and police shows. He would constantly joke and tease. The "I got ya's!", were legendary. His biggest joy came from being "Papa" and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. He would call daily just to remind them how much he loved them.He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Louis St. Pierre; and many friends and family.Roger is survived by a son, Roger St. Pierre Jr. of Portland, a daughter, Heidi Roglitz, and her husband, Dave of Richmond; four beautiful grandchildren, Lacie St. Pierre, Hunter Irish, Lindsie Irish, and Rylie Irish, all of Richmond; and his great-grandson, Parker Jarmuzek, who is also from Richmond; two sisters, Joan St. Pierre of Topsham and sister, Anne Marie St. Pierre, from Nashua, N.H. and a brother, Leo St. Pierre from Newburgh, N.Y.There will be a funeral mass at St. Ambrose Church in Richmond on May 18, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at the Enterprise Grange Hall on Alexander Reed Rd. in Richmond. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com