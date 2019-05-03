BRUNSWICK - Heaven gained a new angel in the early morning of Jan. 30, 2019. Roger P. St. Pierre Sr. passed away peacefully at Midcoast Hospital ICU with loved ones holding his hands.
Born April 9, 1944 to Leo and Lucie St. Pierre in Brunswick. Roger was a lifelong resident in Topsham. He was a 1964 graduate of Brunswick High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Army where he dutifully served his country for four years. After returning from the service, Roger worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Dept. and Topsham Police Dept. He loved his years in police work and would often tell stories to family and friends. Roger spent many years working at Bowdoin College Security, and many years driving a school bus for SAD 75.
Roger enjoyed gardening, playing cribbage, and watching sports and police shows. He would constantly joke and tease. The "I got ya's!", were legendary. His biggest joy came from being "Papa" and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. He would call daily just to remind them how much he loved them.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Louis St. Pierre; and many friends and family.
Roger is survived by a son, Roger St. Pierre Jr. of Portland, a daughter, Heidi Roglitz, and her husband, Dave of Richmond; four beautiful grandchildren, Lacie St. Pierre, Hunter Irish, Lindsie Irish, and Rylie Irish, all of Richmond; and his great-grandson, Parker Jarmuzek, who is also from Richmond; two sisters, Joan St. Pierre of Topsham and sister, Anne Marie St. Pierre, from Nashua, N.H. and a brother, Leo St. Pierre from Newburgh, N.Y.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Ambrose Church in Richmond on May 18, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at the Enterprise Grange Hall on Alexander Reed Rd. in Richmond.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 3, 2019