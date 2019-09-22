HENDERSON, Nev. - Roger L. LeBel passed away peacefully with family by his side, on July 26, 2019 at Hospice in Las Vegas at the age of 93.
Roger was the son of Lucien LeBel and Bernadette (Laberge). Roger was born on April 20, 1926 in Westbrook.
Roger enjoyed coaching Little League when his boys were young. Ice hockey was his favorite sport. He was a great fan of the "Montreal Canadiens".
Roger was an accountant all his like. His last workplace was a DMC Energy in Chealsea, Mass.
Roger moved out to Nevada 23 years ago after he retired. He settled in Henderson and started volunteering for many organizations. He enjoyed the climate and made many friends, enjoyed his neighbors, etc. He always looked forward to having lunch at the Senior Center with his friends every day. He was very active and volunteered until the end, which kept him busy and was always willing to help people.
His motto was "A Good Deed is never Forgotten!"
He leaves behind his sons, Roger, Jr. and his wife Dayna of Peabody, Robert and his wife Janice of Danvers, David and his wife Elise of Middleton and Peter of Dracut, all of Massachusetts. He was the grandfather of Robert, Jr., Nicholas, Alexis, Sophia, Lauren, Ava LeBel and Michael Burke. He also leaves his brother Lucien, Jr. of Gorham, and his sister, Vickie LeBel of Scarborough.
He was predeceased by his brother Gerard and sisters, Jeannette Gagnon and Theresa Murdock and his former wife, Judith (Aaskov) Criscuolo.
Services were private.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019