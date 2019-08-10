|
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
WINDHAM - Roger F. Beaudoin Sr., 75, died at his home on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019, after bravely battling multiple myeloma for six and a half years.
Born in Brunswick on Feb. 19, 1944, to Raymond and Dora Grandmaison Beaudoin, Roger was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, and a member of The American Legion, Post Number 148. He married his childhood sweetheart, Mildred F. Moody on July 3, 1965, at St. John's Catholic Church in Brunswick, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage last month.
Mr. Beaudoin was a graduate of SMVTI, and spent several years living in the Windham area with his family while working for Community Oil, and then serving as service manager at Williams Oil. Later, he spent over 20 years as service manager at Thibeault Energy in Brunswick, where he retired in 2011. After retirement, Roger worked alongside his son at Outdoor Service Company in Windham, until his death.
As a young man, Roger worked for Dyer's Greenhouse in Brunswick, where he unearthed his green thumb and a passion for gardening that stayed with him throughout his life. He never turned away a friend, family member, or even a stranger in need of a helping hand, whether it be mechanical assistance (he could fix anything), construction, or even carpentry. An avid builder- he skillfully remodeled his children's homes and built several houses, including two of his own Windham residences, and helped build his son and daughter-in-law's home in Gray. He was an adamant Red Sox fan, and never missed watching a ball game. He loved his Chevy Corvette and corn on the cob (but disdained sweet corn), he made incredible fish chowder, and he had a dry sense of humor that left a fond mark on all who knew and loved him. He could often be found cheering on his grandchildren at sporting and school events, recitals, horse shows, plays, and concerts, never missing an opportunity to show his pride for the "seven grands."
Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred of Windham; his son Roger Beaudoin Jr. and wife, Justine of Gray, two daughters, Tiffany Racine and husband, James Racine of Dayton, Tara Beaudoin-Ambrose and husband Anthony of Saco; two brothers, Benoit Beaudoin and his wife, Marian of Pittsburgh, Pa., Raymond Beaudoin and his wife, Jeanette of Durham, a sister, Nancy McKissick of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, Kimberlyn and Cassandra Beaudoin, Trevor, Carter and Sydney Haller, Regan and Eirnan Ambrose; dear family friends Christina and Abby Binette of Saco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sarah Ketchum for her compassionate care of Roger throughout his battle with cancer.
Visiting hours are 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14 at Brackett Funeral, internment with military honors will be in West Harpswell Cemetery. A reception will follow burial at the new American Legion, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brunswick or Windham American Legions, or to the Brunswick Veteran Plaza Project. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019
