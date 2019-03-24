Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Duncan McLean. View Sign





FALMOUTH - Roger Duncan McLean, 88, of Blueberry Lane, formerly of Acton, Mass., passed away on March 17, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born in Boston, Mass., in 1930, son of Albert and Stella (Larsen) McLean.At the peak of his career in books, magazines and cable television, he led the effort to bring cable to eight adjacent communities, including his own Briarcliff Manor, in New York. As part of his work, Roger established the first-in-America Explorer Post in TV production, serving teenage boys and girls. McLean Cable was sold in 1983 to American Cablesystems.Prior to founding his own cable systems, McLean had served as vice president-sales for Sterling Manhattan Cable TV. Before moving to cable television, he had been manager of college subscription sales at Time Inc., advertising director of Connecticut Life magazine, circulation manager of American Heritage magazine, manager of the book clubs at McGraw-Hill and, general manager of Funk & Wagnalls at Reader's Digest Association.Roger was born Aug. 5, 1930, to Albert and Stella McLean in Boston. His older brother, Albert Jr., dean of Point Park College, predeceased him. Roger was born on Stella's birthday, and shared it with her every year except for his two years in Korea. He saw combat as an Army artillery forward observer. Roger and a college friend, future diplomatic correspondent, Don Oberdorfer, obtained their discharges in Japan and traveled home via Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.Motivated by this exposure to the world, Roger took an interest in public service and attended the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts on the GI Bill. His previous education had been in the public schools of Scituate, Mass., the class of 1948, at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., and the class of 1952, at Princeton University Roger was an active member of his Andover and Princeton classes and served as president of both at the 50th reunions in 1998 and 2002. He was also a scout leader, vice president of Family Services of Westchester, president of Philharmonia Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra, and he served three years as executive director of the United Way of Northern Westchester. He belonged to the Cottage and Nassau clubs at Princeton and the Fraternity Club of Portland, Maine.His beloved and supportive wife of 62 years, Latie Berman of Whitehall, Mich., was a great partner. After many years of travel to Europe, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with three weeks in China.Roger is survived by Latie; son, David of Shelburne Vt.; and daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Michael Turndorf of Falmouth, Maine. He is also survived by seven wonderful granddaughters and two great-granddaughters, and many beloved nieces and nephews.A celebration of his life at Ocean View in Falmouth and graveside service at Forest Hills in Boston will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Roger's online guest book and to view service details.In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent to:Andover's Class of 1948 Memorial Fund, which honored his roommate,Harry Mac Dunlap, or Hospice of Southern Maine. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

