KENNEBUNK - Rodney A. Brown Sr., 66, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rochester, N.H.
He leaves behind his loving wife and soul-mate, Linda; his sons, Rodney Jr. and Scott, stepdaughters, Wendy and Heather; his wonderful mother, Irene, who never failed him; his sister, Linda, brothers, Bob and wife, Joanne, Randy and wife, Yvette; and many other close relatives.
Rodney was predeceased by his beautiful daughter, Becky; his father, Robert Brown Sr., and his stepfather, Robert Wilcox.
Rod wants to leave behind a spirit of happiness and love. His love for his family is the most important part of life. Rod loved the Lord and all of his church family.
His sons and their happiness are his greatest joy and a special bond with his brothers and all the adventures throughout his life.
Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Rod's online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made in Rod's memory to
Alpha Pregnancy
Resource Center
6B Washington St.
Suite 100
Sanford, ME, 04073
or to
Teen Challenge,
1315 Main St.
Brockton, MA 02301
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 23, 2019