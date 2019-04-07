PORTLAND - Rocco T. Aceto, 83, passed away quietly, surrounded by his family on April 4, 2019. Rocco was born in Portland on Dec. 13, 1935. He was the son of the late Thomas Aceto and Hilda Breggia Aceto. As a 1954 graduate of Portland High School, Rocco was an avid basketball, baseball and football player. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. Rocco managed the pier at Old Orchard Beach and owned his own neighborhood grocery store, "Aceto's Finest Italians". Rocco was a self-made businessman who loved his family and instilled in them the importance of a strong work ethic.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Nicola Franciose Aceto and a brother Charles Donatelli Aceto. He leaves behind his wife Patricia A. Aceto; and five children Annmarie Quezada and her husband Steve of Arlington, Mass., Theresa Aceto-Black and her husband Angelo of Arlington, Mass., Rocco Aceto and his wife Mia of Oviedo, Fla., Christopher Aceto and his wife Adilah of Lewiston, and Francine Aceto of Portland. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 8, from 4 - 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. To view Rocco's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.comExpressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of donations to:225 N. Michigan Ave.Floor 17Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019