SOUTH PORTLAND - Rocco J. Ferrante, 91, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019.
Born on April 20, 1928, in Portland, Rocco was the son of Sante and Bettina Ferrante, who immigrated to Maine from Lettomanopello, Italy.
Rocco grew up in the India Street neighborhood and attended Portland High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. After returning home, he met Carolyn Abbott and they married on Dec. 26, 1953.
As a young man he began working for John P. Martin at the 20th Century Supermarket on Congress Street. He then worked for Martin's Foods, which later became Hannaford. Rocco served the company for over 50 years in a variety of roles at the Mill Creek store.
Rocco was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with them at his camp on Long Lake. He also loved to garden and go on drives with his wife, Carolyn.
Rocco was a Mason with Hiram Lodge in South Portland and a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in Kora Temple of Lewiston. He also belonged to the First Congregational Church in South Portland, the Italian Heritage Center, and the Elks Club.
Rocco was predeceased by his brothers Joe, Jim, and Tony; and sisters, Alvadina, Adeline, and Felicia. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Ferrante; his daughter, Diane (Skog) Madden and her husband, Ed Madden of Harrison; two granddaughters, Molly Skog of Portland, Kate (Skog) Guare and her husband, Chris Guare, of Portland; and sister, Dolly (Ferrante) Maria of Portland.
Visiting hours celebrating Rocco's life will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m., at the First Congregational Church on Meetinghouse Hill, followed by a reception at the Italian Heritage Center. A private burial will be held at Bay View Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019