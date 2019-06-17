Rocco J. DiSanto Sr. (1935 - 2019)
  • "Rocco was a great guy and good friend. He was big hearted..."
    - Francis Amoroso
Service Information
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME
04103
(207)-775-3763
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peters Roman Catholic Church
72 Federal Street
Portland, ME
Interment
Following Services
New Calvary Cemetery
South Portland, ME
Obituary

PORTLAND – Rocco J. DiSanto Sr., 84, of Portland, passed away at home on June 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Portland on March 7, 1935, the son of John J. DiSanto and Anna L. Pesce DiSanto.

He was communicant of Saint Peters Roman Catholic Church in Portland and in his youth, he served as an altar boy. He attended Jack Junior and Portland High Schools, where he was a proud member of the Bronzy Club. After High School, he honorably served in the National Guard.

He married the love of his life, Sandra Warren, on June 3, 1955. Together they enjoyed raising their six children. They shared 21 years of marriage until the passing of Sandra on Sept. 26, 1976.

Throughout his life he was an entrepreneur of numerous businesses. In 1980, his deep-rooted passion for his Italian heritage and exceptional culinary skills lead him to carry on the legacy of the family business, AnJon's Italian Restaurant in Scarborough. He was instrumental in the success of the restaurant and the creator of AnJon's jarred pasta sauces.

In the early '90s his innovative nature inspired him to develop an industrial furnace that would burn a wide range of fuels, including old tires, carpet remnants and organic waste, with few or no emissions.

His children describe him as a remarkable and devoted father, always putting them first. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends at his home. His interests included boating, golfing, antique cars, boxing, football and he was a wizard at daily crosswords. His charismatic personality, sense of humor and quick wit made him the life of the party which everyone loved to be in his presence.

He was predeceased by his wife; parents; son, Rocco (Rocky) J. DiSanto Jr.; grandson, Philip J. Gagliardi; and sister, Philomena Palestini.

He is survived by his children, Dorothy DiSanto Morrell and her husband, Bill, of Portland, John J. DiSanto, Anna DiSanto, both of Scarborough, Caroline DiSanto and Sandra Lee DiSanto, both of Westbrook; sister, Adrienne DiDonato and her husband, Frank, of Portland; 11 wonderful grandchildren, Leigha, John Jr., Maria, Sandra, Alana, Christopher, Rocco, Allyssa, Christina, Danielle and Thomas; seven great-grandchildren. Rocco is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his very good friend, Teddy Brownlee.

Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Prayers will be recited 9 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Peters Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland

To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in his memory may be made to



Attn: Memorial Honor Program

P.O. Box 1000, Dept.300

Memphis, TN 38148-0052

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 17, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Portland, ME   (207) 775-3763
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.