ALFRED - Robin Lynn Stinson, 47, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, teacher, colleague, and friend, passed away peacefully and suddenly on Feb. 25, 2019. She was born to Linda (Chambers) Sassi and the late Raymond Chambers on Dec. 6, 1971 in Limestone.



As a military child, her young life was full of adventure that included living in the city of Tehran, Iran in the mid to late 70s and being part of the 3 Mile Island evacuation in 1979. Following her father's passing, she was raised by her mother, surrounded by family and friends, in Rumford.



Robin loved being a teacher at Saco Middle School the past 22 years, lived for her family and friends, and found peace at any beach, lake, or ocean. She cherished spending time at the family cottage with her lake family and friends on Brandy Pond in Naples, visiting the beaches of mid-coast Maine where her husband, Tim, was raised, and especially enjoyed her time in Myrtle Beach. During her 47 years, Robin spent six months of her life, one week at a time, on the shores of Myrtle Beach with countless family and friends.



Robin and Tim were married in Rumford, Maine on June 29, 1996 and raised two wonderful children together in the supportive town and community of Alfred, and the Massabesic school system. Robin was a giving, kind, caring, and compassionate woman who is looking down on us in amazement at all the outreach and support her home and school communities have given her family during this most difficult time.



She was predeceased by her father, Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Raymond Chambers; and is lovingly survived by her husband, Tim; children, Tyler and Emily; mother and second father, Linda and Vince Sassi, sister, Dawn Miller, niece, Makayla Miller, mother and father-in-law, Brenda and Wayne "Beaver" Stinson, sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Mike King, and their children, Andrew and Sam, brother and sister-in-law, Toby and Kate Stinson, and their children, Greta, Caleb, and Alex, closest friends, Troy and Taryn Watts, and their children, Alex and Ben, and the entire Watts family, her Saco Middle School family, and countless other close family and friends.



Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday March 8, 2019 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Saco Middle School Gymnasium, 40 Buxton Road, Saco. Interment will be in the spring at St. John Cemetery in Rumford.



Donations in Robin's memory can be given to the: Center for Grieving Children



555 Forest Avenue



Portland, ME 04101







