He worked in the Boston area for most of his career, predominately with Perini Corp. and M. DiMatteo Construction, retiring in 1994. He loved his job, designing bridges and road systems as chief engineer. After retirement, he and his second wife, Janette Logan Clements, moved to Yarmouth, Maine, to be near both families. They were active members of the First Parish Church there, and involved on the Brookside Condominium Board. They enjoyed 21 wonderful years together, with happy times, many friends and a lovely home.



Bob was a man of integrity. Honesty and hard work were his hallmark.



He had a passion for building all of his life, and was a master craftsman, doing what he loved up until his late 80s. He designed homes, made exquisite furniture, and helped his family and friends with their home projects.



After his wife's death in 2010, he moved in with his son, Ted, in Cape Elizabeth, to be closer to his family. He enjoyed crafting fine furniture at his workshop there, until he was no longer able.



He leaves his children, Holly Ready (Kevin Jordan), Lydia Webber (Charles) and Robert "Ted" Gilfillan; his stepchildren, Diane Brause (Manfred), Dean Clements and Louise Hughes (Joseph); grandchildren, John Ready III, Wendy Webber, Brendan Ready, Christian Webber; and stepgrandchildren, Anneliese Brause, Kristin Dzimitrowicz, Elizabeth and Colin Hughes; and many great-grandchildren.



For the past six months he has been under the care of the wonderful staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, and before that at Village Crossing/The Landing in Cape Elizabeth, where the staff couldn't have been nicer. Along with the staff at Maine Veterans Home, The Landing, and Hospice of Southern Maine, he was lovingly cared for, and for that the family is truly grateful.



Burial will be private at a later date. Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, is in charge of arrangements.







