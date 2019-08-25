DURHAM - Robert "Bob" Wade Keenan, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 77 at his home in Durham, Maine, on July 30, 2019.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon of Durham; his sons, Rob (Paula), Kevin (Katrina) and Ryan; and daughter, Katherine; sister, Anne Blocker; step sons, Jim Morse (Kim), and Kris Crawford; and step daughters, Kim Wolph (Shanti), and Kelley Bailey (Will). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Bruce.
Bob was born in Little Rock, Ark., on April 30, 1942, to Bruce and Louise Keenan. The family later moved to Mobile, Ala. There, he attended Murphy High School where his performance on the track team earned him a scholarship to Auburn University. At Auburn, he was a member of Sigma Chi and participated in Naval ROTC. Upon graduation, he served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy from 1963-1967.
Bob grew up in the south but made the northeast his home for much of his adult life, settling in Maine in the 1980s.
He spent a majority of his career at UNUM, leaving as a vice president, and ultimately retired as a vice president of Information Technology from Assurant Employee Benefits.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, working with his hands, and was an avid computer enthusiast. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature by all who knew and loved him.
Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, September 28, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.brackettfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Bob's memory to the
American Heart
Association
51 US Route 1, Suite M
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019