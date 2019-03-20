Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Stevens. View Sign

PHIPPSBURG - Robert W. Stevens, 72, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was born Feb. 18,1947, in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England, to Leslie W. and Lucy (Fawkes) Stevens. He completed professional training as a mechanical engineer before receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Cheltenham College of Art. He came to Maine in 1978.He was well known in the midcoast area as the founder of R.W. Stevens Inc., a residential construction company located in Phippsburg. He was also connected to the art community in the midcoast area, painting mostly oil plein air landscapes.He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and two sons, William and Rob; as well as brothers, sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. No formal service plans at this time. The family would like to express their appreciation of the warm support they have received. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit







PHIPPSBURG - Robert W. Stevens, 72, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was born Feb. 18,1947, in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England, to Leslie W. and Lucy (Fawkes) Stevens. He completed professional training as a mechanical engineer before receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Cheltenham College of Art. He came to Maine in 1978.He was well known in the midcoast area as the founder of R.W. Stevens Inc., a residential construction company located in Phippsburg. He was also connected to the art community in the midcoast area, painting mostly oil plein air landscapes.He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and two sons, William and Rob; as well as brothers, sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. No formal service plans at this time. The family would like to express their appreciation of the warm support they have received. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.brackettfh.com .In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019

