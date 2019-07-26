Guest Book View Sign Obituary

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Robert Verrier Jr., 89, on May 29, 2019, of natural causes.



Robert was born on Sept. 4, 1929 to Valda and Robert Verrier. He grew up in Prouts Neck, Maine.



Robert founded the AdVenture Ad Agency on Exchange Street, in Portland. He later acquired the Little Island Motel on Orrs Island.



Robert sold that business and moved to the Florida Keys, where he owned The Lime Tree Bay Resort on Long Key.



He retired in the 1980s and returned to Maine where he ran an art gallery at Five Islands and sold his very popular "Almost Famous" Key Lime pies. He met his beloved wife, Alta



Davies and they married in 2000. They resettled in Georgetown, S.C., where Robert was active in the local art community.



Robert is survived by his wife, Alta; daughter, Mimi Verrier, son, Rob Verrier, daughter-in-law, Sarah Verrier, granddaughter, Hallie Sullivan; and brothers, Hugh and Michael Verrier.



A private memorial will be held.







