SACO- "Bob" Robert Tardiff, age 91, longtime Saco resident, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019 in Portland, Ore..
He was born in Waterville, Maine on July 20, 1928, son of the late Ralph and Beatrice (Derosier) Tardiff.
He served in the US Army during the Korean War and went on to work and retire from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Foreman in Shop 31.He enjoyed reading, traveling, and was a member of the New England Antique Bottle Club.
He is predeceased by his wife, Glenola (Harmon) Tardiff; and a sister, Cecile Bolduc.
Bob is survived by his children, Richard, Larry, and Terri Tardiff; and grandchildren, Roman, Matt, and Melissa.
Burial will be at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.
