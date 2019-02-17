Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Sawtelle. View Sign

YARMOUTH - Bob Sawtelle passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving children, on Jan. 25, 2019, and joined his beloved wife, Elizabeth, in heaven. Bob was 85 years young and had resided at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth, for the past four years, due to declining health and dementia.Born in Waterville, April 29, 1933, the son of Ernest and Adelaide Sawtelle, Bob was predeceased by three siblings, Ernest, Philip, and Elaine.He attended Waterville High School where he excelled in Art. The large, colorful murals that he painted in the entrance to the high school garnered years of attention and were preserved when the high school was rebuilt.Bob joined the United States Army in 1953, serving two years in the U.S. Army band, playing the French horn. He also played the ukulele. He had an infinite love of classical music.Bob married the love of his life, Elizabeth Haldane Sawtelle, on April 10, 1954. Together they raised their four children in Westbrook, where they resided for 42 years. He and Betty were active members of the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church and instilled honor and love for family, faith and church, in their children.Bob is survived by his four children, David Sawtelle and wife, Cathy of Yarmouth, Ken Sawtelle and wife, Debbie of Portland, Janis Jensen and husband, Bob of Westbrook, and Scott Sawtelle and wife, Jackie of Yarmouth; six grandchildren, Alisha DeVille, Beth Larrabee, Eric Sawtelle, Brian Jensen, Christopher Jensen, and Ben Sawtelle; and eight great-grandchildren.Bob had a great love for the outdoors with many summer weeks spent camping with his family, and a passion for fly-fishing. For several years he tied flies professionally and taught all of his sons the art. He enjoyed skiing and skating in the winter months. He loved gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels. He was an avid Patriots fan and had hundreds of hours of recorded games that he would re-watch and enjoy repeatedly with his children and grandchildren.He was employed for 37 years as a field agent for Prudential Life Insurance but his true passion was art, painting, and sign lettering. In his lifetime, he created many beautiful oil paintings, watercolors, and sketches, many of which prominently hung in his and his children's homes. Even as his memory declined, he maintained this passion for creativity.Bob was a quiet and thoughtful man but given an audience he could be painfully silly. He took great joy in entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the caring staff members at Coastal Manor for their incredible loving support and kindness for the past four years.A memorial Celebration of Life service will be held on March 30, 2019, at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church in Westbrook, at 11 a.m. with a luncheon and time of sharing to follow.Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine in Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.directcremationofmaine.com Funeral Home Direct Cremation of Maine

