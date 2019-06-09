PORTLAND - Robert Rowe, 64, passed away suddenly at home Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on Jan. 29, 1955 and lived his entire life in the Greater Portland area.
He graduated with the class of '73 from Portland High School. He married his high school sweetheart that year.
Bobby had a great love of anything on wheels. After driving all week at Maietta Construction he would think nothing of hopping on his bike or jumping in his truck and spending the weekends traveling the backroads of Maine.
Bobby was predeceased by his grandparents Pat and Marian Paolino who raised him from his childhood.
He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Patti (O'Malley) Rowe; his two beautiful daughters and their families, Stephanie Jones and her husband Larry and Mandi Nickerson, her husband Dylan; and his two grandchildren, Jack and Lana. Not to be left out is his faithful companion, his yorkie, Toby.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland.
Burial will be private at his request.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019